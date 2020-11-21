Left Menu
5 days after 'stealing' newborn, woman leaves him near police station

Five days after a woman allegedly stole a newborn, impersonating a nurse, from Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on November 15, she left the baby at the gates of Sanyogitaganj police station on Friday morning, police said.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-11-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 08:31 IST
Indore DIG Harinarayan Chari Mishra speaks to media on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Five days after a woman allegedly stole a newborn, impersonating a nurse, from Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on November 15, she left the baby at the gates of Sanyogitaganj police station on Friday morning, police said. Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police Harinarayan Chari Mishra said that the newborn has been reunited with his mother at the government hospital.

"We took the case as a challenge. We searched for the accused woman based on the CCTV footage of the hospital. In the footage, it was seen that the woman fled on a two-wheeler. We searched and identified around 450 such two-wheelers. But, we could not find the woman. We have also announced Rs 20,000 prize for giving information about that woman," Mishra told reporters. "Fearing police investigation and actions, the accused woman has left the child at the gates of Sanyogitaganj police station. The newborn is fine and he has been under observation at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital where his mother is also admitted. They have been reunited," he added.

The search for the accused woman will continue, the officer added. (ANI)

