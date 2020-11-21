Class 9 girl made police station in-charge on World Children's Day

A Grade 9 girl was made police station in-charge at Harvansh Mohalla on the occasion of World Children's Day on Friday. Harshita Sahoo of United Public School was made in-charge of the police station for a day and handled three cases and dismissed one case out of three.

"I am feeling proud and excited about working as a station in-charge. Right now, I am being trained and getting aware of the surroundings," said Harshita. Satyadev Sharma, in-charge of Harvansh Mohalla police station said, "We choose a girl child to educate her about women's rights. Also, by seeing Harshita as an example, many more women will come forward and being the process of learning about their rights." (ANI)

Also Read: Gandhi Mandap to go blue on World Children's Day