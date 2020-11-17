Gandhi Mandap to go blue on World Children's Day

Along with many iconic buildings of the country and the world, Gandhi Mandap here will be lit in blue on World Children's Day on November 20 as part of UNICEF's #GoBlue campaign. The campaign is aimed at raising awareness on child rights and the impact of COVID-19 on the lives of children, a spokesperson of UNICEF-Assam said on Tuesday.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutub Minar, India Gate and Gateway of India are some of the other monuments across the country which will also be lit up in blue, the spokesperson said. The UNICEF and Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have come together and a decision to turn the Gandhi Mandap blue on that day was taken at a meeting between the authorities of the two organisations here on Tuesday.

The Gandhi Mandap, atop the Sarania Hills, is a museum dedicated to the memory of the Father of the Nation who visited Guwahati in 1921. Assam's Minister for Guwahati Development Department Siddhartha Bhattacharya along with GMDA CEO Umananda Doley will be present at Gandhi Mandap at 5 pm on November 20 for the #GoBlue campaign, the spokesperson said.

Children from several districts of the state will participate in the programme and present their manifestos before Bhattacharya and Doley on the occasion..