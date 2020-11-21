Left Menu
Sadhguru urges high-risk population gets priority in COVID-19 vaccination

High-risk population groups, including the frontline workers managing the COVID-19 pandemic should be given top priority during vaccination, said spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-11-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 18:03 IST
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev speaking at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

High-risk population groups, including the frontline workers managing the COVID-19 pandemic should be given top priority during vaccination, said spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday. Speaking during a virtual interaction at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, Sadhguru said he would be the last person to get vaccinated.

"If you ask me about vaccines, I would be the last person to get vaccinated for any pandemic including COVID-19. Top priority should be accorded to high-risk population groups like policemen, doctors and marginalised workers among others. They should get the vaccine first to arrest the pandemic in India," said the spiritual leader. He further said the vaccine should also be given to vulnerable people (elderly) who are at a greater risk of developing the severe disease because of low immunity and co-morbidities.

The government of India has drafted a document regarding the administration of vaccines, and it has already been shared with state governments to gather inputs. The government is also in the process of finalising the databases of various priority population groups that will be administered the vaccine if and when it becomes available. Referring to his statement that he would be the last person to get vaccinated, Sadhguru, recalled the conversation he had with Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization in October 2019, and said there could be said side-effects or negative impacts of vaccinations.

"The significance of vaccination against many debilitating diseases should not be played down. But at the same time, it is important it is not overdone, without taking into consideration the many side-effects or negative impacts of vaccinations," the spiritual leader said. Sadhguru added that the World Health Organization should tell parents about various vaccinations.

"I feel the World Health Organization should tell parents that this much is not needed - these vaccines are compulsory, and the rest are by choice. If it is made like that, I think there will be a more healthy proportion," he stated. He further added that vaccines have also brought power and wellbeing to people's lives, and said, "Most of us are sitting here because we were vaccinated. Otherwise, we would definitely not be here." (ANI)

