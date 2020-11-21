Left Menu
Patnaik writes to Soren for early completion of Ichha dam

Patnaik also urged Soren to ensure storage of water up to FRL (full reservoir level) in Chandil Dam in the monsoon season for mitigation of flood in Odisha. Patnaik in a letter to Soren, a copy of which was made available to media Saturday, said Subarnarekha irrigation project of Odisha will be able to utilise its full irrigation potential only after completion of Ichha dam by the Jharkhand government.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 18:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Patnaik in a letter to Soren, a copy of which was made available to media Saturday, said Subarnarekha irrigation project of Odisha will be able to utilise its full irrigation potential only after completion of Ichha dam by the Jharkhand government. "I am happy to know that the government of Jharkhand has taken up Ichha dam construction work recently. Odisha government will extend all cooperation for Ichha dam construction and reimburse Odishas share of the cost of the dam in time," Patnaik said in the letter.

A sum of Rs 1026.91 crore has so far been paid to the Jharkhand government for the above works against the estimated share of Rs 1208 crore of Odisha, he added. "I am told that 36 villages in Odisha are affected under Ichha dam reservoir submergence area at FRL 225m. Accordingly, land acquisition and resettlement and rehabilitation (R & R) work in Odisha portion have been taken up.

"As of now, 5196 acres of land (98%) out of 5283 acres has already been acquired. Rehabilitation assistance has been paid to 1268 out of the total 1369 project affected persons," Patnaik wrote in the letter. He further said that Chandil dam across river Subarnarekha has been completed since long, but water has been stored up to RL 181.50 m during monsoon against FRL of 192 m due to R and R issues.

"As full storage capacity has not been utilised in the dam during monsoon season, we are facing flood havoc more often. I seek your cooperation in early completion of Ichha dam ," Patnaik said. Patnaik also thanked Soren for extending cooperation in providing water to Subarnarekha Irrigation project of Odisha during Kharif season.

The Subarnarekha multipurpose project was taken up as a follow up action for utilisation of water resources of Subarnarekha-Kharkhai Basin as per the tripartite agreement made during 1978 among erstwhile Bihar (now Jharkhand), Odisha & West Bengal, he said.

