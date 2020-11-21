Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED raids 7 locations in J&K relating to suspicious transactions in state bank

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at seven places in Jammu and Kashmir relating to suspicious transactions in the J&K Bank.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-11-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 18:27 IST
ED raids 7 locations in J&K relating to suspicious transactions in state bank
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at seven places in Jammu and Kashmir relating to suspicious transactions in the J&K Bank. ED initiated an investigation under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) after Crime Investigation Department (CID), Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), Srinagar registered FIR against officials of J&K Bank, unidentified public servants, and private persons, and others for suspicious transactions in various bank accounts. It has been alleged in the FIR that the bank accounts were used for routing money of public servants as well as some private parties. Further, bank officials, in connivance with these public servants, deliberately omitted to raise the alerts as required under Anti-Money Laundering (AML) norms.

Investigations conducted under PMLA so far have revealed that the transactions in many of these bank accounts maintained with J &K Bank were not genuine and these accounts were utilised for the purpose of laundering. On the basis of specific information, searches at seven places belonging to Mohd. Ibrahim Dar, Murtaza Enterprises, Azad Agro Traders, M & M Cottage Industries, and Mohd. Sultan Teli was conducted which resulted in the recovery of evidence of money laundering as the bank accounts have been found to be used for routing suspicious transactions. Among the seven locations, six were in Srinagar and one was in Anantnag district.

The parties covered under searches are involved in hospitality and agro-based industries, civil construction, and real estate. Statements of persons covered in the searches are being recorded to unravel the source of huge credits and debits in their accounts. Recovered incriminating documents and soft data are also being analysed. Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Mohd

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Comedian Bharti Singh arrested in drug case, says NCB. PTI DC KRK KRK

Comedian Bharti Singh arrested in drug case, says NCB. PTI DC KRK KRK...

ISL 7: Ferrando looks to break Goa FC's six-game losing streak against Bengaluru FC

FC Goa have not defeated Bengaluru FC in six of their last seven clashes and the Gaurs will be hoping to break the losing streak under new head coach Juan Ferrando. Bengaluru FC have not only retained their core from last season but also fu...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at about 6 pm on Saturday. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.Earlier in the day, Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked cease...

Sri City gets accreditation certification for QMS,EMS from ISO

Sri City, one of the most flourishing Special Economic Zones in the country in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, received accreditation certifications for Quality Management System and Environmental Management System from the Internation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020