Left Menu
Development News Edition

80th all India conference of presiding officers to be held at Kevadia: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) will be held at Kevadia in Gujarat from November 25 to November 26.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 19:22 IST
80th all India conference of presiding officers to be held at Kevadia: Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) will be held at Kevadia in Gujarat from November 25 to November 26. "November 26 is the 71st anniversary of Constitution Day. On this occasion, the 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference is being organized in Kevadia, Gujarat. It will be held from November 25 to November 26," Birla said at a press conference here.

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the conference which is dedicated to safeguarding constitutional values. The theme for this year's Conference is `Harmonious Coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary- Key to a Vibrant Democracy'.

The event will also be attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and presiding officers from various states. The valedictory address will be given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Birla said that during the conference, presiding officers of legislatures will discuss the need for better cooperation and coordination between the three pillars of democracy. He said that on Constitution Day, all delegates at the Conference will also recite the Preamble to the Constitution under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The conference will adopt a resolution at the closing ceremony. An exhibition on Constitution Day would also be held.

Kevadia is home to the world's tallest statue, the 'Statue of Unity'. The Speaker said that the participants will take a pledge to make the legislature, executive and judiciary strong and accountable in accordance with the values of the constitution.

"Our collective effort is to maintain constitutional balance which is necessary for harmonious co-existence between various organs of government and sustainable development of democracy in the country," he said. Birla said that the Prime Minister will on November 23 also inaugurate 76 newly constructed residences for Members of Parliament which have been built within 27 months at a cost of Rs 188 crore.

These residences are in the form of three multi-storeyed towers, which have been named after the rivers -- Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, the Speaker said. He said that the initial work for the construction of a new Parliament building has also started.

"I hope we will conduct a session in the new Parliament in the year 2022 when we celebrate 75 years of independence. Comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure that no pollution is caused by the construction," he said. Speaking about the previous session of the Parliament, Birla said that 25 Bills were passed in the Parliament despite the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was a productive session as we got more work done in a smaller period of time," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fisheries sector can attract USD 9 billion investment in 5 years: Official

India expects the fisheries sector to attract investments worth USD 9 billion over the next five years along with huge employment generation, a top official said on Sarturday. Fisheries exports are expected to more than double to Rs 100,000...

World community should isolate nations that sponsor terrorism: Vice president

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called upon the world community to come together to isolate nations that sponsor terrorism and impose sanctions against them. Expressing concern over the scourge of terrorism, Naidu appealed to th...

BPF lone MP resigns from Rajya Sabha; will join BJP Sunday

BJP ally Bodoland Peoples Fronts founding member and MP Biswajit Daimary resigned from Rajya Sabha Saturday and announced he will join the saffron party on Sunday. Daimary, who had declared on November 11 that he will resign from the party,...

UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

The UK signed an interim trade deal with Canada on Saturday, the second major agreement the country has reached as negotiators hurry to cement trading relationships in preparation for life outside the European UnionWhile Britain formally wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020