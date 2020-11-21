Haryana Minister Anil Vij asks authorities to ensure adherence to COVID-19 norms by people

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday asked civic and police officials to ensure adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines by people in the state in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases. Interacting with reporters, he said he has directed the deputy commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other senior police officials and asked them to implement coronavirus guidelines issued by the Centre and the state.

The guideline to prevent the spread of the infection will be strictly implemented throughout Haryana following an increase of coronavirus cases in the state, the state home minister said. Vij said the police have been directed to impose fine on people not wearing masks and violating social distancing norm.

The minister said he has asked all municipal corporations and municipal councils to put up hoardings in their areas regarding corona-related guidelines to educate people about their safety.