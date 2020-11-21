Left Menu
DIG level probe ordered into custodial torture in Odisha police station

The Odisha Police on Saturday ordered a deputy inspector general (DIG) level inquiry into the alleged custodial torture of six persons arrested on the charge of drug peddling in Pipili police station in Odisha's Puri district.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-11-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 21:08 IST
The Odisha Police on Saturday ordered a deputy inspector general (DIG) level inquiry into the alleged custodial torture of six persons arrested on the charge of drug peddling in Pipili police station in Odisha's Puri district. The incident came close on the heels of the custodial death of a man at Baseli Sahi police station in Puri town. The issue rocked the state assembly for two consecutive days since Friday.

"Allegations have been published in some print and electronic media about assault of some persons forwarded to jail on 19.11.2020 by Pipili Police Station. An inquiry by DIG of Police, central range, Cuttack has been ordered into the allegation," a statement issued by the State Police Headquarters said. No more details about the incident are known as officials are tight-lipped.

However, according to media reports, the Nimapara jail authorities refused to take them in as there were injury marks on their bodies, following which they were admitted to a local hospital. Five of them were later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition was serious.

Though the accused were forwarded to jail on November 19, their family members claimed that they had been picked up by the police on November 13. They should have been produced before a court within 24 hours of arrest. The accused were in their twenties or late teens.

