C'garh: Cop kills self with service weapon in Dantewada

Head Constable Deenbandhu Solanki, who was posted in police armoury at Dantewada Police Lines, was found dead with a gunshot injury to his head at a nearby forest, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said. Solanki's service weapon, a 9 mm pistol, was found lying next to his body, the official said.

PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 21-11-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 21:11 IST
A 41-year-old policeman allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Dantewada district on Saturday, an official said. Head Constable Deenbandhu Solanki, who was posted in police armoury at Dantewada Police Lines, was found dead with a gunshot injury to his head at a nearby forest, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

Solanki's service weapon, a 9 mm pistol, was found lying next to his body, the official said. At around 2 pm, the head constable left work saying he was going home for lunch, and when his family could not contact him for a long time, they informed the police, he said.

A search was launched and Solanki's motorcycle was found parked on the road close to the police lines, located at Kaarli village in the outskirts of Dantewada town, and later his body was found in the adjacent forest, the official said. "Circumstantial evidence suggests that the policeman shot himself with his service weapon. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained," Pallava said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, he added..

