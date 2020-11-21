Bulandshahr SSP cracks whip against erring subordinates
Cracking whip against its erring officials, the Bulandshahr Police Department on Saturday suspended a sub-inspector and transferred two others to District Police Lines.PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 21-11-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 23:06 IST
Cracking whip against its erring officials, the Bulandshahr Police Department on Saturday suspended a sub-inspector and transferred two others to District Police Lines. Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Sub-Inspector Anil Kuma Singh was suspended on an allegation that he had been demanding Rs 50,000 for shielding an accused in a criminal case.
SI Singh, posted at the Ahar police station, was suspended after an audio clip in which he was heard making the demand from a village head in his area for settling a case against an accused surfaced, said the SSP. In two other cases, in-charges of two police outpost – SIs Pramod Gautam and Rameshwar Dayal Sharma – were transferred to Police Lines for indulging in acts unbecoming of police officials, said the SSP.
