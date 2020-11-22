Left Menu
Development News Edition

Automation of cargo clearance processes to improve trade facilitation: ADB

The pandemic has underscored the importance of trade facilitation within South Asia and with the region's neighbours, said the blog written by Aileen Pangilinan and Satish Reddy. "As national lockdowns begin to ease and supply chains resume operation, difficulties in cargo movement and clearance processes are expected to linger.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 11:38 IST
Automation of cargo clearance processes to improve trade facilitation: ADB
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ADB_HQ)

Expeditious cargo clearance with minimal physical interface for an efficient supply chain and quick adoption to digitisation would help countries within South Asia to improve trade amidst the pandemic even as the national lockdowns have begun to ease, according to an Asian Development Bank (ADB) blog post. The pandemic has underscored the importance of trade facilitation within South Asia and with the region's neighbours, said the blog written by Aileen Pangilinan and Satish Reddy.

"As national lockdowns begin to ease and supply chains resume operation, difficulties in cargo movement and clearance processes are expected to linger. "A look at the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) countries – Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka – shows the importance to recovery of effective and modern trade facilitation measures," they said in the blog. Trade facilitation -- the measures to promote and ease trade -- was already underway in SASEC countries when the pandemic started. However, the customs agencies during the height of COVID-19 found it difficult to position staff at clearance locations, said the blog writers.

Thus border crossings couldn't function efficiently while the private sector, including importers, exporters, customs brokers and freight forwarders struggled to mobilise staff, as per the blog. They also experienced difficulties meeting clearance requirements like providing original documents and paying duties at the bank. These bottlenecks affected the movement of goods and services, including time-sensitive products like medicine and relief goods, it added.

"Automation of clearance processes, which should have played a greater role in helping cargo move seamlessly across borders, with limited need for human contact, affords an example of the gaps in trade facilitation progress. The writers said there is inadequate digitisation in many of the cross border regulatory agencies as well as lack of digital connectivity among these agencies, ports and terminal operators and shipping lines that has further hindered flow of cargo.

The pandemic has underscored the importance of trade facilitation, particularly for responding to crisis. "The need to clear cargo expeditiously, with minimum physical interface and to maintain efficient supply chains, has highlighted the need for an enhanced trade facilitation environment," they said.

Besides, the pandemic has highlighted the need to institutionalise business continuity protocols, cross-border pandemic management protocols, and workplace and staff safety procedures. Following advisory by SASEC Secretariat outlining measures to cope with the pandemic and facilitate trade, countries in the region simplified customs and regulatory procedures, waived the need for paper documents and reduced the scale of customs involvement.

Some also waived tariffs and fees on essential goods, deferring the payments and waiving terminal charges. Reforms such as automation and zero-contact customs clearance procedures , enhanced staff health protocols, new task forces to assist trade among others were deployed but the pandemic exposed core bottlenecks in trade facilitation processes across the subregion, ADB blog said. Although the SASEC countries have made progress in automation, there is still a need for physical interfacing and paper filings, which is difficult during the pandemic, the writers said.

Reddy is a trade facilitation expert and Pangilinan is the SASEC trade facilitation division of ADB.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Centre rushes high-level teams to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, UP

New Delhi, Nov 22 PTI&#160;High-level central teams have been deputed to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to support them in COVID-19 response and management.&#160; These states have been either reporting a rise in the number of ...

Prestige group to invest Rs 2,000 cr on 4 new housing projects in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd will develop four new housing projects in Bengaluru, Goa and Hyderabad with an investment of nearly Rs 2,000 crore amid recovery in demand for residential properties. The Bengaluru-based company wil...

SC sets aside high court order, says liberty of citizen can't be taken away in this manner

Liberty of a citizen cannot be taken away in this manner, the Supreme Court has said while setting aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court order which had dismissed a plea filed by a man on the grounds that his lawyer had remained absent on...

Marginal improvement in Tarun Gogoi's health condition: Doctor

The health condition of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi marginally improved on Sunday morning, and he is currently semi-conscious, Abhijit Sarma, the superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital GMCH, said. The veteran Con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020