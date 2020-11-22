Two held for making lewd phone calls to women

Two held for making lewd phone calls to womenPTI | Jalna | Updated: 22-11-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 18:36 IST
Two workers of a cyber cafe herein Maharashtra were arrested on Sunday for allegedly makinglewd phone calls to women and sending them obscene messages,police said
The accused, Krishna Talekar and Nandkishor Golde,misused the contact details left behind by young women whenthey visited the cyber cafe, a police officer said
They have been booked under various sections of theIndian Penal Code (IPC), he added.
