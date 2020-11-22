Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Central team tours 3 cities, praises Guj measures

The three-member team, led by National Centre for Disease Control's Director Sujeet Kumar Singh, expressed satisfaction at measures being taken to tackle the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, said a government release. "The team expressed satisfaction over the successful experiment of Dhanvantari Arogyarath in Gujarat and said the model could be replicated in other states as well.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-11-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 21:34 IST
COVID-19: Central team tours 3 cities, praises Guj measures

A Central team visiting Gujarat to review the COVID-19 situation met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday after touring Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Mehsana. The three-member team, led by National Centre for Disease Control's Director Sujeet Kumar Singh, expressed satisfaction at measures being taken to tackle the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, said a government release.

"The team expressed satisfaction over the successful experiment of Dhanvantari Arogyarath in Gujarat and said the model could be replicated in other states as well. The team particularly praised measures such as home isolation, area specific surveillance and systematic monitoring put in place in Gujarat," said the release. It expressed complete satisfaction with the rapid tracing and treatment follow-up by coordinating the house-to- house survey with Dhanvantari Rath, which has largely controlled community transmission, the release added.

Singh said the feedback received from ASHA workers, female health workers and citizens was satisfactory, adding that examples of patients in Gujarat benefiting from yoga- pranayama and AYUSH methods in the post-COVID condition can be imitated in other states..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant

Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two people were shot and killed, two were wounded and officers responding to a report of a possible bomb inside a moving truck in the parking lo...

COVID-19: North Delhi Municipal Corporation to open 104 face mask banks, says mayor

The BJP ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC will open 104 face mask banks in all the wards of the civic body to protect people from COVID-19. North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash on Sunday inaugurated a mask bank at his official residence...

'Freaky' Repeats as Winner at Quiet U.S. Box Office With $1.2 Million

By Dave McNary LOS ANGELES, Nov 22, Variety.com - Body-swap horror comedy Freaky repeated as the winner of a seriously subdued U.S. box office with 1.2 million at 2,057 locations in North America.The Universal and Blumhouse Productions movi...

Two Delhi evening markets ordered shut for violating COVID-19 norms

The West Delhi district authorities Sunday ordered two evening markets in Nangloi to be shut for flouting various COVID-19 safety guidelines including on social distancing and face mask, officials said. The District Disaster Management Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020