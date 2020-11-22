Elderly couple killed in Assam's Tezpur, house ransacked

An elderly couple, the husband originally an American citizen, was allegedly killed in Assam's Sonitpur district, police said on Sunday. The bodies of Bryan Arij (80), originally an American who had acquired Indian citizenship, and his wife Asha Arij (65) were found in a pool of blood at their house in Tezpur town, they said.

The bodies, which had injury marks, were found after neighbours complained to the authorities that the couple was not seen for more than a day, Additional Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said. The house was ransacked and it is suspected that the killers fled with valuables, he said.

The couple had settled in the Patiachuburi area of the town after Bryan retired from 'Project Vartak' of the Ministry of Defence. The couple, quite popular in the neighbourhood, is survived by two daughters who live in Delhi and Pune.

Police are investigating the case from several angles and a hunt has been launched to nab those behind the killing, the officer said. The people of the area demanded that security be stepped up.