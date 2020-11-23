Soldier killed in Pak firing cremated in native Maha village

Amid chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" , the last rites of martyred Army Havaldar Sangram Patil were conducted with full military honours on Monday at his native place in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district. Hundreds of locals and family members bid an emotional farewell to Patil, the Maratha Light Infantry soldier who was killed on Saturday in an unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

The body was brought to Pune in an Indian Air Force plane on Sunday and then taken to his native village Nigave in Karvir tehsil of neighbouring Kolhapur. As his mortal remains were consigned to flames on Monday morning, the villagers chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Sangram Patil Amar Rahein" while hailing the soldier.

Patil is survived by his parents, wife, two children and a brother. The firing from the Pakistan side was aimed at forwarding posts and villages in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Havaldar Patil, who was manning a forward post, was critically injured in the Pakistani firing in Lam area of Rajouri district's Nowshera sector and later succumbed to the injuries, officials earlier said. Earlier this month, Army jawan Rushikesh Jondhale (20), who also hailed from Kolhapur district, died during cross-LoC firing by Pakistani soldiers at Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir.