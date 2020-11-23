Delhi govt lifts order to shut Punjabi Basti, Janata markets for flouting COVID-19 norms

The Delhi government has lifted the order of closure of Punjabi Basti Market and Janata Market, Nangloi, with immediate effect. The Union Territory (UT) government had earlier ordered the closure of these markets on the grounds of "violations of COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms."

Meanwhile, the shops at Nangloi market were unsealed after the Delhi government withdrew the order to seal the market on grounds of violation of COVID-19 protocols. Subhash Bindal, General Secretary of Shukar Bazar Market Association, Nangloi Market said, "The order was withdrawn last night. Copy of the official order is awaited."

"It was wrong to seal the market. All norms were being followed here. They had sealed it on the basis of the crowd on the main road near the market," he added. On November 20, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met representatives of market associations and took note of their grievances.During the meeting, he had conveyed to members that the Delhi government does not wish to close the markets, which are emerging as the hotspot in the region."Met representatives of market associations. I removed their anxieties -- the government does not wish to shut any market. They assured anyone not wearing a mask in the market will be provided a free mask by market asssociation. All shops will also be asked to keep spare masks and hand sanitisers," Kejriwal had tweeted.

He had also said market associations can play an important role in the fight against COVID-19. The national capital has reported 40,212 active cases, 4,81,260 recoveries and 8,391 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoHFW) update on Monday. (ANI)