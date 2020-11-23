Woman dies after wall of public toilet collapses in Mumbai

A 55-year-old woman died aftera wall of a public toilet collapsed in Kurla area of Mumbai onMonday morning, civic officials said

The woman got trapped when the toilet wall collapsedaround 7.40 am behind Naaz Hotel in Kurla-West, followingwhich fire brigade, police and civic personnel rushed to thespot, an official said

"Her leg got stuck in the debris of the collapsedwall. She was later pulled out and taken to Rajawadi Hospitalwhere doctors declared her dead," another official said.