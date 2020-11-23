21-yr-old woman gangraped in UP's Shamli

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and beaten up by three men in a sugarcane field in Shamli district, police said on Monday. The woman was raped when she had gone to throw the cow dung on Sunday, according to a complaint lodged by her mother.

When the woman tried to resist their attempts to rape her, she was beaten up by the three men, the complainant said. The accused threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, SHO of Jhinjhana police station Sarvesh Singh said.

A case was registered on the basis of the complaint and the accused were arrested, he added.