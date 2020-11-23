Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala HC to hear on Dec 2 bail plea of M Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

The Kerala High Court will hear on December 2 the bail application filed by M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of Kerala CMO, in connection with a money laundering case related to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 23-11-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 13:54 IST
Kerala HC to hear on Dec 2 bail plea of M Sivasankar in gold smuggling case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court will hear on December 2 the bail application filed by M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of Kerala CMO, in connection with a money laundering case related to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels. Sivasankar, who is currently under judicial custody in connection with a case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, was arrested on October 28.

Earlier, the ED had submitted that Swapna Suresh, another key accused in the case, has disclosed that Sivasankar and his team at the CMO were fully aware of the gold smuggling. The economic offences watchdog had, during a court hearing earlier, submitted that it has reason to believe that Swapna Suresh was only a pawn and that Sivasankar was the real beneficiary of the smuggling of gold into the state through diplomatic channels.

Sivasankar, on the other hand, had earlier submitted that he was pressurised to name a few political targets, and added that when he refused to do so, he was arrayed as an accused in the money laundering case related to the Kerala gold smuggling case and was arrested. The ED has denied these allegations.

Notably, a Principal Sessions Court in Kochi had on November 17 dismissed Sivasankar's bail petition in the money laundering case. The case, which is currently being probed by the ED, National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled through diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia to close some Top Glove factories in stages amid virus outbreak

Malaysia will close some of Top Gloves factories in stages to screen its employees for COVID-19 after a big jump in coronavirus infections, a senior minister said on Monday.A total of 28 factories will be closed in stages after 1,889 Top Gl...

Indonesia hits half million coronavirus cases as hospitals strain

Indonesia hit a grim milestone on Monday in surpassing more than half a million cases of the coronavirus, as hospitals across the countrys most populated province edged closer towards capacity. Indonesia now has 502,110 infections and 16,00...

Hold Punjab, Haryana CMs liable for Delhi pollution: Atishi to air quality panel

AAP MLA and chairperson of Environment Committee of Delhi Assembly Atishi on Monday met with newly-appointed panel for Air Quality Management and urged it to hold chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana liable for causing pollution in the nat...

Sonakshi Sinha treats fans with pictures from Maldives vacation

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Monday treated her fans with stunning pictures of her enjoying a holiday in the Maldives. The Dabangg actor posted two radiant pictures on Instagram from her holiday in the Maldives. In the picture, amid the scenic v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020