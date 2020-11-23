Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 held for raping, molesting Mumbai-based event manager

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping and molesting a 28-year-old Mumbai-based freelance event manager in Delhi's Aerocity area, police said on Monday. She came to Delhi on Wednesday and was staying at a hotel in Aerocity. Later, Mehta came to drop her at the hotel and allegedly raped her inside her room.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:07 IST
2 held for raping, molesting Mumbai-based event manager

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping and molesting a 28-year-old Mumbai-based freelance event manager in Delhi's Aerocity area, police said on Monday. They have been identified as Sandeep Mehta (57) and Naveen Dawar (47), both eatery owners in Haryana's Sonipat, they said

Mehta was booked under section 376 (rape) and is in police custody, while Dawar, who was booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), has been sent to judicial custody, a senior police officer said. The incident was reported on Friday

The woman told the police that she met Mehta on social media. She came to Delhi on Wednesday and was staying at a hotel in Aerocity. The next day, she met Mehta and his friend Dawar at Connaught Place, police said. The woman alleged that Dawar tried to molest her. Later, Mehta came to drop her at the hotel and allegedly raped her inside her room. Mehta took her from the hotel and after dropping her at Anand Vihar, fled, police said, adding that the woman thereafter made a PCR call.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lahore ranks world's most polluted city once again

Lahore has once again topped the list of most polluted cities in the world as its air quality index AQI recorded six times over the safe limit. Citing the data by IQAir, a Swiss air technology company that pulls together air quality indices...

Engineer turned photographer, Abhijeet and Tilottama set a foot in becoming pioneers in wedding photography

New Delhi India, November 23 ANISRV Media Abhijeet and Tilottama, Pune-based IT engineers establish AT Photography, after quitting their 9-5 jobs and become an inspiration to all the upcoming and budding filmmakers. The couple has laid acro...

Momentum of economic reforms will continue, FM assures industry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday assured the industry that momentum of economic reforms will continue to make India a hotspot of global investment. India has turned the crisis created by COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity to...

EU's Barnier says "fundamental differences" persist in UK trade talks

The European Unions Brexit negotiator said on Monday fundamental differences persisted in trade talks with Britain but that both sides were pushing hard for a deal.After technical discussions this weekend, negotiations continue online today...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020