35-yr-old man found dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar

35-yr-old man found dead in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:52 IST
A 35-year-old man, who had been missing for the past two days, was found dead in a forest here, police said on Monday
Sonu's body was found in a forest near Ashok Nagar village which comes under the jurisdiction of Sikheda police station, Circle Officer Dhir Singh said
The body was sent for postmortem and a probe into the matter was underway, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Nagar
- Dhir Singh