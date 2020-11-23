Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rights experts: Japan was wrong to detain Carlos Ghosn

A panel of human rights experts working with the United Nations says former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrongly detained in Japan and has urged "compensation" and "other reparations" for him from the Japanese government.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:45 IST
Rights experts: Japan was wrong to detain Carlos Ghosn
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A panel of human rights experts working with the United Nations says former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrongly detained in Japan and has urged "compensation" and "other reparations" for him from the Japanese government. In an opinion published Monday, the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found that Ghosn's arrest in Japan in late 2018 and early 2019 was "arbitrary" and called on Japan's government to "take the necessary steps to remedy the situation of Mr. Ghosn without delay." The four-member group, which is made up of independent experts, asked Japan to ensure a "full and independent investigation" of Ghosn's detention, and called for the government "to take appropriate measures against those responsible for the violation of his rights." "The Working Group considers that, taking into account all the circumstances of the case, the appropriate remedy would be to accord Mr. Ghosn an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law," its 17-page opinion said. Ghosn, a 66-year-old with French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, led Japanese automaker Nissan for two decades, rescuing it from near-bankruptcy.

He was arrested in November 2018 on charges of breach of trust, in misusing company assets for personal gain, and violating securities laws in not fully disclosing his compensation. He denies wrongdoing. In December, he fled Japan to Lebanon while out on bail awaiting trial, meaning his case will not go on in Japan. Interpol has issued a wanted notice but his extradition from Lebanon is unlikely.

Ghosn has accused Nissan and Japanese officials of conspiring to bring him down to block a fuller integration of Nissan with its French alliance partner Renault SA of France. The opinions of the working group, which was created nearly 30 years ago by a U.N.-backed human rights body, are not binding on states but aim to hold them up to their own human rights commitments. Among its past rulings involved the case of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who was likewise deemed to have had his human rights violated. Ghosn's lawyers filed a petition with the working group in March last year, appealing to its role to look into cases in which governments are alleged to have wrongly detained individuals under agreed international human rights conventions. Its members declined to speak to reporters about the opinion, the U.N. human rights office said.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 200 COVID-19 deaths reported in Pakistan in past 7 days

As many as 211 people have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the past seven days with an average of 30 deaths per day in Pakistan, Geo News reported on Monday citing a weekly analysis of the COVID-19 stats. With an average of 2,556.7 cas...

Night curfew in Himachal's Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, Kangra till December 15

Himachal Pradesh government on Monday imposed night curfew in Mandi, Shimla Kullu and Kangra, till December 15 in view of the rising Covid-19 infections and deaths in the state. Night curfew would be imposed from 8 PM to 6 AM in Shimla, Man...

EBG Federation to release Annual Position Paper

The EBG Federation, formerly known as European Business Group, is launching its 18th Annual Position Paper on 25th November. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this year event-cum-launch-ceremony will be virtually attended by all the pri...

Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 6 PM

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana reports 602 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Hyderabad Telanganas fresh COVID-19 cases dropped below 700 after a gap of six days, taking the tally to over 2.64 lakh while the toll touched 1,433 with three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020