DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 23

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, NOV. 23 ** WILMINGTON - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris meet virtually with the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

** AMMAN - Armenian president Armen Sargsyan will pay a visit to Jordan. ** DESSAU-ROßLAU, Germany - German Health Minister Jens Spahn and Juergen Betzing, CEO of German vaccine maker IDT Biologika, hold a joint news conference on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine - 0830 GMT

** BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks at a virtual event on digital health and likely also comments on the COVID-19 pandemic. - 1205 GMT ** BRUSSELS - EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson speaks at an event on renewable hydrogen and the bloc's energy goals. - 1500 GMT

PARIS/TBILSI/Jerusalem/Doha/Abu Dhabi/Riyadh - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a briefing at the State Department that he would leave Friday for France and would then visit Turkey, Georgia, Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia (fina day). MOSCOW/BAKU - Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif visit to Moscow and Baku is aimed at "talking to the regional parties" (To Nov. 24) MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif – 1200 GMT. BANGKOK - Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks about the economy at a business forum – 0200 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU Development ministers meet via videoconference – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOV. 24 ** KATHMANDU - China's State Councillor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu (to Nov. 25).

** VILNIUS - Lithuania votes in the new Prime Minister ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his counterparts from Portugal and Slovenia, Augusto Santos Silva and Anže Logar, speak at a panel discussion titled "Turning Crisis into Opportunity? Europe in a (Post-) Pandemic World Order." The event is organized by German foundation Körber-Stiftung. - 0800 GMT

** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton and Austrian data privacy activist Maximilian Schrems speaks on panel of Bruegel thinktank on the future of the data economy - 0900 GMT ** BERLIN - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez speaks about the pandemic crisis and the European Union's role in the world at a virtual event organized by German foundation Körber-Stiftung. - 1600 GMT

TOKYO - China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in Japan for a two-day visit, meets with Japan's counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo. (To Nov. 25) BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's pharmaceutical strategy. He will also speak on the EU's preparedness and resilience in health emergency situations. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's action plan on intellectual property. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25 SEOUL - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will visit Seoul for talks with her counterpart Kang Kyung-wha, they will discuss bilateral and regional issues, including North Korea and the coronavirus pandemic. (To Nov. 27) MINSK – Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Belarus, in order to participate in a joint session of the boards of the ministries of foreign affairs of Russia and Belarus. (to NOV. 26) GLOBAL - International day for the elimination of violence against women.

LONDON - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce a one-year plan for government spending which, he says, will focus on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and delivering on the government's plans to protect jobs. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 26

** HARARE, Zimbabwe - Zimbabwe's finance minister Mthuli Ncube will present the 2021 budget statement to parliament - 1300 GMT BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for justice Didier Reydners speaks to European lawmakers on the new consumer agenda – 1600 GMT. MUMBAI, India - 12th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOV. 27 ** BRUSSELS - The European Commission representative speaks to European lawmakers on the Pharmaceutical strategy for Europe - 0745 GMT ** FRANKFURT - German finance minister Olaf Scholz, ECB board member Fabio Panetta, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann and Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco speak at a payments conference. - 0930 GMT

** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders speaks at online event on the rule of law in the EU. - 1100 GMT BRUSSELS - European ministers of research meet via videoconference to discuss the EU's new research and development investment targets, the state of play of the EU's budget talks and the EU's Open Science Cloud – 0900 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 29 TEHRAN, Iran – 9th Anniversary of an Attack on the British Embassy by Dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters Angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions.

BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (second round). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 30

** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary general Jens Stoltenberg addresses a news conference ahead of a meeting of the military alliance's foreign ministers - 1200 GMT ATHENS - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Athens following a recent online meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss IMF Article IV review mission to the euro area, economic performance of Cyprus, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Greece, the preparation of the December Euro Summit - 1400 GMT. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 1 BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers hold two days of video conference talks. (To Dec. 02) BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU-ASEAN Foreign Ministers.

TOKYO - Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura speaks at Nikkei-hosted seminar on making Japan a global financial hub - 2330 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Health Ministers. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova presents the European democracy action plan, a new strategy for the implementation of the Charter of Fundamental Rights and a communication on the digitalization of the justice systems. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's digital services act.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 3

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Dec. 04) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 6 Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DEC. 7

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 8

LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the bloc's sustainability requirements for batteries in the EU. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents a revision of the EU's TEN-E regulation. HANOI - 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) (to Dec. 11) HANOI - 7th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMMPlus) (to Dec. 11)

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 10 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to December 11) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DEC. 11

BRUSSELS – Euro Summit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DEC. 14

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Energy Ministers. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 15 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol’s mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to assess euro area member states' Draft Budgetary Plans, euro area budgetary situation and prospects and euro area recommendations for 2021. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 17 BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DEC. 27

NIGER - Niger holds presidential and legislative elections CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 31 ITALY - Presidential election. LIBERIA - Liberian Senate election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 12 HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JAN. 14 UGANDA - Uganda to hold presidential and parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

