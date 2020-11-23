Thane man assaults tribal, held under bonded labour law

A brick kiln owner and two of his associates from Badlapur in Thane district were held for allegedly beating up a tribal man as part of a bonded labour system they were trying to enforce, police said on Monday. Igatpuri resident Prakash Gode (35) had taken Rs 25,000 from the accused and had promised to start work at his kiln but could not do so due to unavoidable circumstances, an official said.

"However, the accused and two of his associates reached the victim's home and thrashed him, after which Gode filed a complained with Ghoti police in Nashik district," he said. The three have been held under IPC and Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, he added.