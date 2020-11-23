Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI(M) MLA files complaint against ED in Kerala Assembly

Alleging that Enforcement Directorate (ED) violated its rights by starting an investigation on the CAG report before it is tabled in the Assembly, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA M Swaraj registered a complaint against the investigative agency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:20 IST
CPI(M) MLA files complaint against ED in Kerala Assembly
CPI(M) MLA M Swaraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Alleging that Enforcement Directorate (ED) violated its rights by starting an investigation on the CAG report before it is tabled in the Assembly, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA M Swaraj registered a complaint against the investigative agency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday. The complaint was registered with the Speaker under Rule 154 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

"Investigative agencies are being turned into tools of political malice that violate the basic tenets of federalism and democracy. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is controlling the Union government is carrying out political vendetta by using central agencies," alleged Swaraj. He further said that an inquiry into the CAG report is a violation of the rights of the assembly.

"What the central agencies are doing now is unjustifiable political slavery. It is an encroachment on the rights of the assembly to examine and act on the CAG report before it is tabled in the assembly. Political allegiance and interest have turned the ED and similar agencies into slave-holders where the self-righteous cannot work. It needs to be stopped," CPI(M) leader added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pokhriyal inaugurates 46 online ATAL Academy Faculty Development Programmes

Union Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today inaugurated 46 online AICTE Training and Learning ATAL Academy Faculty Development Programmes FDPs to train teachers of higher education institutions associated with All India Co...

Tarun Gogoi was one of my dearest friends from Assam: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday described ex-chief minister Tarun Gogoi as one of his dearest friends from Assam and said the country has lost a very good leader who always worked for the betterment of the poor and downtrodde...

Countries shouldn't wait for majority to be vaccinated, need to open borders now: IATA DG

Countries across the world should not wait for the majority of people to be vaccinated against coronavirus and need to open their borders by implementing systematic pre-departure testing, IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said on Mo...

Foreign Secretary briefs envoys of key nations on attempts by Pak-based JeM to carry out terror attack in J&K

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday briefed top envoys of key nations, including the US, Russia, France and Japan on the planned terror attack by Pakistan-based terrorist group JeM in Nagrota in Jammu which was foiled by secu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020