A criminal with Rs 15,000 bounty escapes after exchange of fire in Madhya Pradesh

A criminal with Rs 15,000 bounty on his head escaped after a brief exchange of fire with police at Sitamau in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

ANI | Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:24 IST
A criminal who had a Rs 15,000 bounty on his head escapes in front of MP police (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A criminal with Rs 15,000 bounty on his head escaped after a brief exchange of fire with police at Sitamau in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

"We were able to nab him but his accomplices opened fire and they were able to escape. One police personnel suffered minor injuries," said a police official. (ANI)

