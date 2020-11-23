Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tarun Gogoi was one of tallest leaders of Congress, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday paid rich tributes to former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, saying he was one of the tallest leaders of the party, admired and respected for his extraordinary wisdom, vision and ability.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:17 IST
Tarun Gogoi was one of tallest leaders of Congress, says Sonia Gandhi
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday paid rich tributes to former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, saying he was one of the tallest leaders of the party, admired and respected for his extraordinary wisdom, vision and ability. In a letter to Gaurav Gogoi, son of Tarun Gogoi, Sonia Gandhi said he was also held in great regard by former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

"With his long years of experience as an MLA, an MP, a Central Minister and Chief Minister of Assam, he was someone to whose unfailingly wise counsel and advice we could always turn to. I know in what great regard Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi held him," Sonia Gandhi said. She said he was Assam's most universally loved and venerated public figure and the longest-serving chief minister of the state.

"For me, his loss is also a deeply personal one -- I cannot forget the warmth and care he showed me on my many visits to Assam. During those visits, I saw how loved he was by all the many communities and people of Assam, how much he had done for them, and for their progress and welfare," Gandhi said. She said Tarun Gogoi leaves a precious and lasting legacy in the standards he set and in his immense contribution to national life.

"Your father's life was cut short by this cruel pandemic, but he leaves a precious and lasting legacy in the standards he set and in his immense contribution to national life. He is now relieved from his suffering, and at peace. The Congress party will always honour his memory," she said. Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday. He was 84. Gogoi's health condition started deteriorating last Monday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in August. The veteran Congress leader had suffered multi-organ failure and was on ventilation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England gets new set of restrictions for end of COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a COVID-19 lockdown in England from Dec. 2, reinforcing a previous regional approach to try to reopen businesses where infection rates are lower. Just over two w...

Biden names 2 aides to legislative affairs team

President-elect Joe Biden has named two longtime Capitol Hill aides to his legislative affairs team. Reema Dodin and Shuwanza Goff will serve as deputy directors of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.Dodin has been working on the...

351 new COVID cases, 12 deaths in J&K

There were 351 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the tally to 1.07 lakh and the toll to 1,641 on Monday, officials said. The number of active cases is 5,431, while 99,827 people have recovered so far, the offi...

Digital health pass 'IATA Travel Pass' to be out soon

The International Air Transport Association IATA on Monday announced that it is in the final development phase of the IATA Travel Pass, a digital health pass that will support the safe reopening of borders. According to an official statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020