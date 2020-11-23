Left Menu
Haryana Police seizes 74,400 tablets of prohibited medicines in Karnal

Haryana Police on Monday seized 74,400 tablets of prohibited medicines in Karnal district and held three persons in connection with the case, on Monday.

ANI | Karnal (Haryana) | Updated: 23-11-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 23:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Police on Monday seized 74,400 tablets of prohibited medicines in Karnal district and held three persons in connection with the case, on Monday. According to the police official, "A case registered under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are underway."

While one accused was held with 1500 tablets/capsules, the other two suspects were apprehended with 73,200 prohibited medicines. A Haryana Police spokesperson said that a team of Anti Narcotic Cell after getting a tip-off about the sale of intoxicant tablets, arrested accused Gurvinder Singh on November 20 from village Sonkara and seized 900 Tramadol capsules and 600 Alprazolam tablets from him.

"The accused was produced before the court and was given a three-day remand. During the remand period, the accused revealed that he had purchased intoxicating tablets from a supplier Ashwani Kumar who was also arrested during a raid at Shiv Colony Road on November 22", he added. "At preliminary interrogation, Ashwani confessed of having engaged in the supply of these prohibited drugs. For this, he used to charge a commission of Rs 100 per box. He got arrested and our team recovered 39,600 tramadol capsules and 33,600 Alprazolam tablets from his site," he added. (ANI)

