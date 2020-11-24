Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allahabad HC asks Centre to arrange video-conferencing with ICMR to find out COVID-19 vaccine status

The court had directed the police to take appropriate action against those flouting COVID-19 norms including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 24-11-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 00:00 IST
Allahabad HC asks Centre to arrange video-conferencing with ICMR to find out COVID-19 vaccine status

The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the Centre's counsel to arrange a video-conferencing session with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as it wants to know the status of the COVID-19 vaccine and preparations for its administration whenever possible. The court further directed SSP Prayagraj Sarvshresth Tripathi to apprise it with the progress in deployment of police to enforce the mandatory use of face masks in public places in the city.

The bench comprising Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) on the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Tripathi, who was present in the court during the hearing, said he would personally look into the matter of deployment of police personnel in the city and shall also see that sustained efforts are made to ensure that people wear face masks as a rule.

On October 11, the court had directed all shops apart from eateries to ensure that customers entering their premises must wear a mask. The court had directed the police to take appropriate action against those flouting COVID-19 norms including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to make coronavirus vaccination optional, sources say

Spain is unlikely to make vaccination against the coronavirus compulsory, at least initially, health ministry sources said on Monday. Under Spanish law, vaccination is voluntary, although in some cases, such as an epidemic, the government c...

1 hurt as building collapses in Kanpur, rescue operation on

At least one person was seriously injured when a three-storey dilapidated residential building collapsed in a congested area here on Monday night, police said. Panic gripped Coolie Bazar area at Badshahi Naka after rumours that several peop...

Central Vista redevelopment: Govt complexes on KG Marg, Africa Avenue likely to completed by March

The Central Public Works Department CPWD on Monday said that two government office complexes on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue are expected to be ready by March next year in order to shift offices from the Central Vista. This comes ...

Left, Cong take out rally in support of Nov 26 nationwide strike

Left and Congress activists took to the streets in the city on Monday in support of the nationwide general strike call given by the joint committee of several central trade unions on November 26 in protest against the Centres economic polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020