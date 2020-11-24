Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia warns Tigray residents that 'anything can happen'

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 24-11-2020 01:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 01:52 IST
Ethiopia warns Tigray residents that 'anything can happen'

Ethiopia's government is again warning residents of the besieged capital of the embattled Tigray region as the clock ticks on a 72-hour ultimatum before a military assault, saying “anything can happen.” Senior official Redwan Hussein told reporters Monday that the Tigray regional leaders are “hiding out in a densely populated city; the slightest strike would end up losing lives.” Human rights groups and others were alarmed over the weekend when Ethiopia's military warned civilians in the Tigray capital, Mekele, that there would be “no mercy” if they don't “save themselves” before the offensive to flush out defiant regional leaders

Amnesty International warns that deliberately attacking civilians and civilian objects “is prohibited under international humanitarian law and constitutes war crimes.” Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia's Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister, issued a 72-hour ultimatum Sunday for the leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front, or TPLF, to surrender

Redwan said that Mekele, a city of around 500,000 people, is now encircled at a distance of about 50 kilometres (30 miles), and with rougher terrain left behind “what remains is the plain land, easier for tanks.” He added, “by providing a brute fact, it is letting people to understand the reality and make the right choice.” Ethiopia's government is urging Mekele residents to separate themselves from the TPLF leaders in time.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIF banking group chief calls Yellen 'extraordinary choice' for U.S. Treasury

The Institute of International Finance global group of banks and financial institutions on Monday welcomed reports that President-elect Joe Biden would tap former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury Secretary.Janet Yellen is...

EXPLAINER-In Biden's foreign policy duo, he has a team - but not of rivals

A team of rivals it is not.Two of the top national security officials httpswww.reuters.comarticleus-usa-electionbiden-names-team-to-steer-u-s-foreign-policy-in-post-trump-era-idUSKBN2830EB President-elect Joe Biden named on Monday, Antony B...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Vaccine news boosts commodities, EM assets; stocks cheer Yellen news

Stocks brushed up against last weeks record on Monday and an index of commodity prices closed at its highest since March as more vaccine news gave investors hope economic activity could resume globally at a faster clip than many feared.Astr...

Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to serve as treasury secretary, a pivotal role in which she would help shape and direct his economic policies, according to a person familiar with the transition...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020