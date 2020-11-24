70-year-old man shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Delhi's Vikaspuri: Police

A 70-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne men outside his house in west Delhi's Vikaspuri, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Attam Singh, a resident of Vikaspuri, they said. Around 5.20 pm on Monday, the police received information about a firing incident near house number H-358, Vikaspuri, following which they rushed to the spot, a senior officer said.

"Singh was rushed to the Sehgal Hospital on Outer Ring Road, where he was declared brought dead. He received a bullet injury on his head," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Deepak Purohit said. Two men, wearing helmets, on a motorcycle were seen near Singh's residence around the time of the incident. When the deceased stopped his car near his home, the pillion rider allegedly fired at him and subsequently, the duo fled the spot, the officer said.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased will be conducted at the Deen Dayal Updhyay (DDU) hospital on Tuesday, the police said. Singh came to India from Afghanistan 28 years ago and settled here. He used to do "sewa" at a gurdwara at Anandpur Dham, Karala village, the police said.

He was a property dealer and used to deal in the sale and purchase of property near the gurdwara, they said, adding that his recent deals are being looked into. The younger son of the deceased runs a mobile phone shop at Gaffar Market.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Cod (IPC) and the Arms Act was lodged at the Vikaspuri police station, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is underway..