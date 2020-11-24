Maha: Jayakwadi dam water released for irrigation

The Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district is filled to its maximum storage capacity due to good rains this year and water is being discharged from it for the purpose of irrigation, an official said on Tuesday. The release of water from the dam, which is the largest reservoir in the Marathwada region, is likely to help in irrigation of almost two lakh hectares of land, he said.

"The dam is filled to its maximum capacity and there is enough water for industrial and drinking purposes at least till July 31 next year. The release of water for irrigation has been started from Monday," the official said. The decision was taken in a meeting between irrigation department officials with Aurangabad Collector Sunil Chavan, who is also head of canal advisory committee, he said.

The discharge began from the dam's left canal which would help irrigate 1.20 lakh hectares of land. Around 170 MCM (million cubic metres) water will be required for first rotation (of water release), the official said. "The irrigation department has planned three to five rotations of water release from the dam," he said.