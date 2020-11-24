Heroin worth Rs 20 lakh seized in Mizoram

Assam Rifles has seized heroin worth Rs 20 lakh in a village along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, an officer of the paramilitary force said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel seized 261.4 gm of heroin, an illegal Chinese Kenbo motorcycle smuggled from Myanmar and a Beretta pistol along with four cartridges in Zokhawthar village on Monday, he said.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Young Mizo Association (YMA), the official said. Assam Rifles had recently seized a "substantial amount" of heroin, a firearm and a Kenbo motorcycle in Serchhip district, he said.

The seized materials have been handed over to the state police, the officer said. The state government has recently banned China-made Kenbo motorcycles, which are often used for smuggling contraband from Myanmar.

"There has been a significant increase in cross-border smuggling of firearms and drugs from Myanmar in recent times and Assam Rifles is making massive efforts to curb the menace by forging a strong anti-smuggling grid across Mizoram," he said. Meanwhile, newly appointed Assam Rifles DIG, Brigadier Digvijay Singh met Central YMA president Vanlalruata on Monday to foster "greater synergy and coordination" between the paramilitary force and the powerful Mizo body for the "larger benefit of the society", sources said.

Both agreed to cement the relationship and increase coordination between Assam Rifles and the YMA, they added.