Police arrests 28-year-old woman seen firing in northeast Delhi

A 28-year old woman, who was seen abusing and firing bullets outside a shop in Chauhan Bangar area of northeast Delhi in a viral video, has been arrested.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 28-year old woman, who was seen abusing and firing bullets outside a shop in Chauhan Bangar area of northeast Delhi in a viral video, has been arrested.

Police officials said that she was drunk and had a tiff with the shop owner over a mobile phone on the night of November 18.

According to the Delhi Police, the woman also claimed to be a sister of a gangster but it turned out to be false. (ANI)

