Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand says giant drug bust wasn't

Thailand's claim to have seized almost $1 billion in contraband ketamine this month was wrong and tests have so far not shown up any drugs, the justice minister said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:55 IST
Thailand says giant drug bust wasn't

Thailand's claim to have seized almost $1 billion in contraband ketamine this month was wrong and tests have so far not shown up any drugs, the justice minister said on Tuesday. Somsak Thepsuthin said tests which turned purple in the presence of ketamine hydrochloride reacted the same to trisodium phosphate - a chemical which can be used as a food additive and cleaning agent which is all that had been found so far.

"This was a misunderstanding that our agency must accept," he told reporters. "This wasn't a mistake. It's new knowledge." He said testing continued. Some 66 of 475 bags had been tested by Sunday.

Thailand's Office of the Narcotics Control Board had announced the seizure on Nov. 12 and said that it pointed to a multinational drug network. In medicine, ketamine is used as an anaesthetic or an anti-depressant, but as a recreational drug it is used to induce dreamy or trance-like sensations, and sometimes hallucinations.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway extends duration of pandemic loan guarantees to airlines

The Norwegian government plans to extend the duration of loan guarantees given to airlines to three years from two years originally, the Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Transportation said on Tuesday.Norwegian Air was given guarantees...

Verve Renewables to collect 1.5 lakh tonnes farm waste for power generation in Haryana

Verve Renewables on Tuesday said it has pledged to collect 1,50,000 metric tonnes MT of agricultural waste for power generation by power plants in Haryana. Currently, the company is collecting bales of paddy straw from over 50,000 acres of ...

Amritsar-bound trains diverted as farmer body refuses to clear track

The Railways on Tuesday diverted several Amritsar-bound trains as a farmer body protest against the Centres farm laws refused to clear a track here. The Railways had resumed its services on Monday after around 30 farmer bodies agreed to...

Bring down COVID-19 positivity rate under 5 pc, increase RT-PCR tests: PM Modi to CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to coronavirus recovery and fatality rates but asserted that the positivity rate needs to be brought down to under five per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020