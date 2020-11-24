Left Menu
Sena MLA Sarnaik's son brought to ED office for questioning

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son Vihang was on Tuesday brought to the ED's office here for questioning following raids at premises linked to his father in connection with a money laundering case being probed against a security service provider company and others.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:47 IST
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son Vihang was on Tuesday brought to the ED's office here for questioning following raids at premises linked to his father in connection with a money laundering case being probed against a security service provider company and others. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided various premises linked to Sarnaik in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, official sources said.

The ED officials picked up Sarnaik's son from his residence and reached the probe agency's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 3.15 pm, an official said. Sources said the searches are being conducted by the central agency at 10 locations in Mumbai and Thane.

CRPF personnel were seen assisting ED sleuths during the operation that was launched early morning. Sarnaik, 56, represents the Ovala-Majiwada constituency of Thane in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

He was in news when he wrote a letter seeking re- opening of an alleged abetment to suicide case of 2018 in which Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police recently. Goswami is now out on bail.

Sarnaik had also demanded a unanimous resolution in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for legal action against actress Kangana Ranaut, who, he said, has "maligned" the image of Maharashtra and Mumbai through her tweets. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut called the raids a "political vendetta" and said the Maharashtra government or its leaders will not surrender to pressure from anyone.

