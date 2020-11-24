Left Menu
SC adjourns for two weeks Arnab Goswami's plea against privilege notice

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for two weeks hearing on Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's plea against the privilege notice issued by Maharashtra Assembly Secretary for his strong words against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for two weeks hearing on Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's plea against the privilege notice issued by Maharashtra Assembly Secretary for his strong words against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, deferred the hearing for two weeks.

Earlier, the apex court had issued a show-cause notice to the Secretary of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him over a letter to Arnab Goswami about the privilege notice issued against him. The top court was hearing a plea filed by Arnab Goswami challenging a breach of privilege motion moved against him in the Maharashtra Assembly for criticising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

During an earlier hearing, Salve had submitted that there could be a breach of privilege only if there is any hindrance, obstruction, interference by a person in the performance of duties or workings of the House. Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had on September 16 moved the breach of privilege motion against Goswami for allegedly using derogatory language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar for their alleged inaction in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. A similar motion was moved by MLA Manisha Koyande in the Legislative Council. (ANI)

