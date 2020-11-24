MP: Bike-borne thieves rob man of Rs 18 lakh in Shivpuri

Unidentified motorcycle- borne persons robbed a man of Rs 18 lakh after throwing chilli powder on his face in Kolaras town of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in the afternoon, when Rama Singhal (20), the son of a local mill owner, was riding on his two-wheeler to the mill after withdrawing Rs 18 lakh from a bank, Shivpuri district's superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Chandel said.

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted Singhal at a close range, causing him to fall, the official said. While one of the accused threw chilli power on his face, another one snatched the bag of cash and fled the scene, he said.

The trio escaped towards Shivpuri, while their fourth associate, who was monitoring the victim's movements, also escaped, the official said. The police are analysing the CCTV footage of the bank to identify the accused and further probe is underway, he added.