Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Bike-borne thieves rob man of Rs 18 lakh in Shivpuri

The incident took place in the afternoon, when Rama Singhal (20), the son of a local mill owner, was riding on his two-wheeler to the mill after withdrawing Rs 18 lakh from a bank, Shivpuri district's superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Chandel said. Three motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted Singhal at a close range, causing him to fall, the official said.

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:25 IST
MP: Bike-borne thieves rob man of Rs 18 lakh in Shivpuri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Unidentified motorcycle- borne persons robbed a man of Rs 18 lakh after throwing chilli powder on his face in Kolaras town of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in the afternoon, when Rama Singhal (20), the son of a local mill owner, was riding on his two-wheeler to the mill after withdrawing Rs 18 lakh from a bank, Shivpuri district's superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Chandel said.

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted Singhal at a close range, causing him to fall, the official said. While one of the accused threw chilli power on his face, another one snatched the bag of cash and fled the scene, he said.

The trio escaped towards Shivpuri, while their fourth associate, who was monitoring the victim's movements, also escaped, the official said. The police are analysing the CCTV footage of the bank to identify the accused and further probe is underway, he added.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Door-to-door campaign launched in HP to screen people for symptoms of COVID-19

Amid a recent spurt in coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday launched a door-to-door campaign to screen people for symptoms of COVID-19. A total of 8,000 teams comprising officials of Health, Ayurve...

Preparations on for massive coronavirus vaccination drive: Adityanath to PM

The Uttar Pradesh government has started preparations for a massive coronavirus vaccination drive and required logistics will be in place in advance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told PM Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting on Tuesday. ...

Nursing homes will be first to get COVID-19 vaccine in Spain

Elderly residents and staff in nursing homes will be the first to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Spain, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday, unveiling a national vaccination plan due to begin in January. Other healthcar...

Britain warns tech firms over risks of China expansion

Britains digital and technology firms must be wary of the ethical, legal and commercial risks of expanding into China and accepting Chinese investment, according to a UK government website.Under a new law put forward separately on Tuesday, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020