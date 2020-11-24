Left Menu
Drugs case: Showik Chakraborty's friend, peddler get bail

One of the two accused, Suryadeep Malhotra, is a friend of accused Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rajput's girlfriend and prime accused Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case. Besides Malhotra, who was arrested in September this year, special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act court judge GB Gurao also granted bail to suspected drug peddler, Ankush Anreja, on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:32 IST
A special court here on Tuesday granted bail to two accused, including a suspected drug peddler, who were arrested during a probe into the drug angle related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. One of the two accused, Suryadeep Malhotra, is a friend of accused Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rajput's girlfriend and prime accused Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case.

Besides Malhotra, who was arrested in September this year, special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act court judge GB Gurao also granted bail to suspected drug peddler, Ankush Anreja, on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The duo has been directed not to leave the country without the court's permission.

The court also directed them against tampering with the evidence or investigation of the case. According to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Anreja used torun a kitchen in a posh locality in the city.

He is allegedly involved in selling contrabands like weed, Hash and MD to high-profile clients, the agency had said. The NCB has been probing the alleged use in some quarters of Bollywood after the death of Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The Central agency had earlier arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, some staff members of the deceased actor and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are already out on bail.

