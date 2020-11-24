Former MLA Sarita Singh appointed Delhi women's wing in-charge

Former AAP MLA Sarita Singh has been appointed the in-charge of the Delhi women's wing to ensure increased participation of women in the forthcoming municipal corporation elections here, the party said Tuesday. Singh, the former party MLA from Rohtas Nagar, has been associated with the AAP since its Jan Lokpal movement

Singh said she would work to strengthen the AAP Delhi women's wing at the booth-level in the MCD elections scheduled to be held in 2022

"I would ensure strong participation of women in the municipal elections," she said.