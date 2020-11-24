Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malawi woman held with cocaine worth Rs 6 cr at Mumbai airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has apprehended a Malawi woman for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 6 crore at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, an official said on Tuesday. Earlier, the DRI had seized 502 gm of cocaine which was shipped to India in a parcel and had arrested four persons in connection with the case.

PTI | Thanemumbai | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:33 IST
Malawi woman held with cocaine worth Rs 6 cr at Mumbai airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has apprehended a Malawi woman for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 6 crore at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the DRI intercepted Ellena Kasakatira (43), who was travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai via Dubai, on Monday afternoon, the official said.

The accused was caught at that airport's arrival hall and on examining her baggage, officials found two packets of cocaine wrapped in black carbon paper, he said. A total of 1,000 gm of cocaine worth Rs 6 crore were recovered from the accused, who was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

This is the second seizure of cocaine by the DRI within a span of a week. Earlier, the DRI had seized 502 gm of cocaine which was shipped to India in a parcel and had arrested four persons in connection with the case.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-S.Africa confirms going for COVAX vaccine scheme for 10% of population

The South African government is going with the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine distribution scheme, with a committed purchase for 10 of its population of 58 million, a senior health official said on Tuesday. Khadija Jamaloodien, director of a...

Storm influenced rain leads to traffic congestion, inundation

Several roads and intersections witnessed traffic congestion and waterlogging here on Tuesday in view of the intermittent rains influenced by the cyclonic storm Nivar. The government, meanwhile, said following better storage in citys ...

Cold weather as parts of JK, HP receive fresh snowfall; TN, Andhra brace for cyclone Nivar

North India witnessed cold weather conditions Tuesday as parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall, while Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the south braced for cyclone Nivar, which is expected to hit the coast...

IRB Infra gets completion certificate for road project

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Tuesday said that the Agra-Etawah build-operate-transfer project has been issued completion certificateEtawah BOT Project implemented by AE Tollway Ltd SPV which is now part of IRB Infrastructure Trust - Pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020