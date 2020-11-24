161 people held in Rajasthan with illegal weapons

A total of 161 people were arrested and 162 weapons and 165 cartridges were recovered from them during a special drive in four districts falling under the Bikaner police range, an official said on Tuesday

The seizures and arrests were made as part of the 'Operation Vajr' in Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Hanumangarh and Churu from September 8 to November 1, Bikaner range IGP Prafulla Kumar said. He said 133 cases of illegal weapons were registered and police will continue with the operation. The IGP said the police arrested 37 people with 56 illegal weapons in Bikaner; 41 people with 39 illegal weapons in Sriganganagar; 65 people with 55 weapons in Hanumangarh and 27 people with 21 weapons in Churu district

Kumar said those arrested are being subjected to intense interrogation to crack down the nexus of illegal weapons. He said the arrested accused, who have inter-state links, have been put under surveillance and records of arms dealers are also being attested.