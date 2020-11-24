Navi Mumbai: Man killed after starting fight over tobacco

A 53-year-old man was killed inNavi Mumbai after he asked the accused for some tobacco andthen slapped him when he refused, police said on Tuesday

Police had found Nanku Rajbhar severely injured onPalm Beach Road on November 19 and he died while being rushedto hospital, a Sanpada police station official said

"Our probe zeroed in on Ravi Sharma (30) who killedRajbhar because the latter asked for chewing tobacco. WhenSharma refused, Rajbhar apparently slapped him, which then ledto a fight in which the latter was killed with a blow to hishead with an iron rod," he said.