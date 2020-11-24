Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany, Turkey trade accusations over interception of Turkish vessel

Turkey and Germany traded barbs on Tuesday after German soldiers boarded a Turkish vessel on behalf of an EU military mission in the Mediterranean, with Berlin calling its NATO ally's protests unjustified and Ankara saying the move was illegal. Turkey protested on Monday after German forces belonging to the European Union's Irini mission, tasked with enforcing a U.N. arms embargo against Libya, boarded and searched a Turkish cargo ship the EU suspected of taking weapons to Libya illegally.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:55 IST
Germany, Turkey trade accusations over interception of Turkish vessel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey and Germany traded barbs on Tuesday after German soldiers boarded a Turkish vessel on behalf of an EU military mission in the Mediterranean, with Berlin calling its NATO ally's protests unjustified and Ankara saying the move was illegal.

Turkey protested on Monday after German forces belonging to the European Union's Irini mission, tasked with enforcing a U.N. arms embargo against Libya, boarded and searched a Turkish cargo ship the EU suspected of taking weapons to Libya illegally. Ankara said the ship was carrying humanitarian aid and that the German team violated international law by not waiting for Turkish permission to board the Rosaline-A. It later summoned the EU, German and Italian envoys to Ankara to protest.

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday that Turkey's protests were unjustified. "The soldiers behaved correctly and acted absolutely in line with the mandate of the European mission Irini," she said. "The accusations that are being raised against the soldiers are unjustified."

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said the move was "completely against international law", adding Ankara was working on measures to protect Turkish commercial vessels. Officials from Berlin and the Irini Operation have said they notified Turkey around four hours before boarding the ship and only went ahead after Ankara failed to respond to the notice.

Turkey denied that it had not responded, saying Irini forces "ignored the written and oral messages sent by Turkish authorities" before the boarding. The foreign ministry said that when Turkey "protested this unlawful boarding and reserved its rights for compensation, IRINI changed its position and realized that they could not board the ship without the flag-state consent".

The NATO allies have both said nothing suspicious was found on the 16,000-tonne container ship. The incident comes at a time of friction between Turkey and the European Union. The EU's foreign policy chief has said ties are reaching a "watershed moment" over Turkish oil prospecting in waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus, and that sanctions could be imposed next month.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: CMs discuss preparations for vaccination programme in states; Issues of possible side effects, priority-based distribution raised

Various aspects related to the planned COVID-19 vaccination campaign, including logistics, priority-based distribution and monitoring of possible side effects, were flagged by chief ministers during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Mo...

Ethiopia commission says Tigray youth group killed 600 civilians in Nov 9 attack

Ethiopias state-appointed human rights commission said on Tuesday that a Tigrayan youth group stabbed, strangled, and bludgeoned to death an estimated 600 civilians with the collusion of local security forces during a mass killing in the to...

‘Foundational and necessary change’ needed to heal post-COVID world

We need global solidarity and coordination, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said at the event headlined, Rebirthing the Global Economy to Deliver Sustainable Development for All. He painted a grim picture of the havoc sparked by the pan...

Anti-cow slaughter bill to be introduced in winter session: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan on Tuesday said that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the winter session of the state legislature starting from December 7. It has been a desire to implement anti-cow sl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020