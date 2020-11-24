Elderly woman jumps into canal over illness; missing

An 80-year-old woman allegedly jumped into the Ganga canal at Khatoli town in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district over some health issues, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday and the woman, a resident of Antwada village, has been missing since then, they said.

According to her family members, she was worried over her illness that might have forced her to take the step. Police said efforts are on to trace her.