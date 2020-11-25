Left Menu
There could not have been a "greater international embarrassment" for the Indian government than to have communal riots raging in the national capital during US President Donald Trump's visit in February, police said in its supplementary charge sheet filed in a North East Delhi riots case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 00:39 IST
No 'greater international embarrassment' than Delhi riots during Trump's visit, police alleges

There could not have been a "greater international embarrassment" for the Indian government than to have communal riots raging in the national capital during US President Donald Trump's visit in February, police said in its supplementary charge sheet filed in a North East Delhi riots case. The supplementary charge sheet was filed against former JNU student leader Umar Khalid and the varsity student Sharjeel Imam under relevant sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, rioting, sedition, unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, murder, promoting enmity on the grounds of religion, language, caste etc and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“There could not have been a greater international embarrassment for the government of India than to have communal riots raging in the national capital while a visit by the US President was underway in February,” it said. It further claimed that the end objective of all the conspirators was to uproot a lawfully elected government by sheer use of “engineered, vicious and visceral” communal violence.

"Had the conspirators been fully successful, the foundation of the government would have been shaken, leaving the Indian people exposed to uncertainty, lawlessness and anarchy and inducing a loss of faith in the ability of the state to protect their life and property. "The end objective of all that the conspirators had conspired to was to uproot a lawfully elected government by sheer use of engineered, vicious and visceral communal violence,” the charge sheet alleged. Communal violence broke out in North East Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

