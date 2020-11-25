Left Menu
Pompeo says U.S. State Department transition process begun

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2020 05:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 05:02 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday indicated that the State Department has begun the transition process after the General Services Administration (GSA), the federal agency that must sign off on presidential transitions, on Monday told President-elect Joe Biden he could formally begin the hand-over.

"Today we began the process to see what the GSA's decision was, and will do everything that's required by law. We'll make this work," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.

