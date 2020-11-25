Left Menu
Southern Command ready to assist Tamil Nadu, Puducherry ahead of Cyclone Nivar's landfall

Southern Command, Indian Army on Wednesday said the Army is ready to assist the government and civil administration in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of Cyclone Nivar's landfall.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 13:39 IST
Southern Command, Indian Army ready to assist government in Tamil Nadu ahead to face Cyclone Nivar . Image Credit: ANI

Southern Command, Indian Army on Wednesday said the Army is ready to assist the government and civil administration in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of Cyclone Nivar's landfall. "Army ready to assist government and civil administration in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to face Cyclone Nivar, maintaining communication with officials. Twelve humanitarian assistance and disaster relief teams and two engineer task forces ready for deployment," the Southern Command, Indian Army stated.

Meanwhile, waterlogging was witnessed in some parts of Chennai, due to heavy rainfall ahead of Cyclone Nivar's landfall. Strong wind was blowing at Mamallapuram ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Nivar between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during midnight today and early hours of November 26.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the 'super cyclonic storm' Nivar is about 290 km east-southeast of Cuddalore. "It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during mid-night of 25th and early hours of 26th November," IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director-General, IMD said, Cyclone Nivar is gradually intensifying. "It could cause structural damage, uprooting of trees, damage to thatched/tin houses, and damage to banana and paddy crops. There'll be strong winds and heavy rain. The most impact will be in Puducherry and Karaikal," he added.

On the other hand, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) senior commandant Rekha Nambiar held a discussion with Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar at State Disaster Management head office at Chepauk today. Meanwhile, Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu Government said, "In relief camps, we need to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed and masks, sanitisers are available. There is an inventory of 27 items per person, which we keep ready, this also includes dignity kit for women."

In view of cyclonic storm Nivar, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the National Crisis Management Committee meeting earlier on Tuesday through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh and Secretaries of different ministries. Gauba said our aim should be to ensure that there is no loss of life, the damage is minimum and normalcy is restored in power, telecom and other important sectors in the shortest possible time.

NDRF DG informed about the preparedness to meet the situation in next three days and said 30 teams of NDRF have so far been deployed and 20 additional teams have been kept on standby for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

