Delhi police rejects requests for farmers’ march to city on Nov 26-27

Delhi police rejects requests for farmers’ march to city on Nov 26-27

The Delhi Police on Wednesday asserted that it has rejected all requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the Centre’s new farm laws. The police had on Tuesday said legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The farmers will reach Delhi on November 26 through five highways connecting the city as part of their 'Delhi Chalo’ march call. Taking to Twitter, the city police said requests have been rejected for any such gathering in the national capital.

"REGARDING FARMER ORGANIZATIONS MARCH TO DELHI ON 26&27 NOVEMBER. All the requests received from various Farmer Organisations regarding protest in Delhi on 26 and 27 November have been rejected and this has already been communicated to the organisers," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted. "Please co-operate with Delhi Police in ensuring no gathering in Delhi amid coronavirus, failing which legal action will be initiated as per law," it said.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union have joined hands and formed a ‘Samyukta Kisan Morcha’ to press the central government to scrap the three farm laws. The protest has the support of over 500 farmer organisations.

A seven-member committee has also been formed to coordinate the operations of the Morcha. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. They have been demanding that the laws be repealed.

